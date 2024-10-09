10 Of The Fastest Helicopter Flights Ever Recorded

Every mode of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. For instance, helicopters are known for their ability to take off and land vertically, as well as seamlessly transition between flying forwards, backwards, and sideways. These capabilities come at the cost of speed, but that doesn't mean they're slow.

Thanks to the unique rotor design, helicopters can fill a variety of roles. You can see them hauling cargo, fighting fires, and attacking military targets. Some helicopters are also used for sport. The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) is an organization based in Switzerland that specializes in and manages air sports of all stripes. The group keeps track of all sorts of records set by flying vehicles, helicopters included, ranging from top speed to fastest trip around the world.

Here are the ten fastest helicopter speeds recorded by the FAI. This list will only include the current ratified records. Any records that were retired due to changes in the sporting code are not eligible.

