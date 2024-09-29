High Tech Tools In The Ukraine War: Here's How They Work

The Russo-Ukrainian War has raged on since February 24, 2022. It is Europe's largest conflict since World War II ended in 1945. But unlike WWII, this war has seen some extremely technologically advanced military systems.

With the backing of the Western powers, Ukraine has been mired in the conflict since repelling Russia's initial stab at Kyiv. Russia has one of three most powerful militaries in the world (among the U.S. and China), but it has struggled to gain ground. Ukraine exhibited a shocking willingness to resist in the open combat that ensued. Stories about which military systems and packages the Ukrainians will receive have dominated news cycles.

The bottom line is that the Ukrainians seem willing to fight for their home with everything down to a wooden spoon. In this modern war, everything from mobile missile systems to electronic store drones has proven critical to the fight. We look at some of the high-tech tools in the Ukraine War and how they're being used.

