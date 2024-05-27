Commercial Space: What You Need To Know About The Low Earth Orbit Economy

The story of human progress has always been about the pioneers who dared to cross the river, explore the cave, or sail beyond the horizon. When those who go first return, what was dangerous and difficult becomes commonplace over time. Crossing the river is no longer a suicidal endeavor; the man who went before built a bridge. A transatlantic crossing no longer requires blind faith in eventual landfall; there is now a route. The story of exploration is the story of humanity.

In May 1607, a small flotilla of three English ships landed along the coast of North America in what would become Jamestown, Virginia. The pioneers and half-mad explorers had come and gone. Columbus landed in Hispaniola on his fantastical all-or-nothing trip in 1492. Explorer Amerigo Vespucci scouted the coast between 1497 and 1504, lending his name to the enormous landmass heretofore unknown to Europe. Navigators had scouted the shoreline, noting river inlets and potential landing places. The barrier to reaching the New World was still high, the risk enormous, the potential limitless. But something had changed: those who risked everything to go before had made it possible for private enterprises to follow.

No longer were such expeditions solely a function of government. The privately owned Virginia Company that launched the expedition did not seek knowledge but profit. It is often the way of exploration. The half-mad or absurdly courageous go first, followed by opportunists and capitalists. Markets open, technologies rise, and what was once nigh-on impossible becomes commonplace over time.

We are in a new age of exploration, profit, cooperation, and conflict, no less stupendous than any in history. This time, it will not take place on the shores of an unexplored continent but on the fringes of a vastly more unknown and less hospitable environment: space itself.