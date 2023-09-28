How Scientists Plan To Explore The Mysterious Depths Under The Antarctic Ice

A group of scientists from the MARUM (Center for Marine Environmental Sciences) at the University of Bremen, Germany, have embarked on a journey that could potentially unravel the mysteries of frozen worlds in our solar system.

The study — which centers around a small underwater vehicle called the TRIPLE-nanoAUV 2 — primarily aims to discover what lies beneath the uncharted water bodies on Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus. Both moons are believed to contain vast liquid oceans beneath their frozen ice sheet surfaces. Their path to discovery, however, begins much closer to home — right here on Earth.

Given the immense challenges involved in the exploration of these alien water bodies, the group of scientists hopes to send probes to explore subglacial oceans located right here on Earth, where conditions are thought to be similar to the environment on these moons. Antarctica, known for its formidable continental ice sheet — up to 13,000 feet thick in some areas — is believed to contain vast subglacial oceans about which very little is known.

By exploring these subglacial oceans on Earth, the scientists hope to learn more about what to expect from future missions to these icy worlds. They will also be able to test the kind of equipment and sensors needed to study these alien worlds. This knowledge will be essential for addressing several important questions surrounding such future space missions.