The U.S Space Force Just Greenlit A First-Of-Its-Kind Combat Exercise In Outer Space

The U.S. Space Force is about to make history by conducting the first-ever in-orbit combat exercise. On April 11, the Space Systems Command announced that it had signed contracts with two private space companies, Rocket Lab National Security and True Anomaly. These contracts are for providing space vehicles capable of rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), as well as command and control centers, to support a mission codenamed "VICTUS HAZE" by no later than fall 2025.

During VICTUS HAZE, these vehicles — the Jackal from True Anomaly and an unnamed vehicle from Rocket Lab — will demonstrate what could be the future of space combat. Although details are limited, the exercise will involve complex orbital maneuvers, resembling an old-fashioned aerial dogfight between the two participating satellites. The aim, according to the Space Force, is to learn how to "respond to irresponsible behavior on orbit."

While the U.S. Space Force has conducted simulated on-orbit combat training before, VICTUS HAZE will be the first live-fire exercise of its kind. This marks a significant step forward in the U.S. preparation for the possibilities of space warfare.