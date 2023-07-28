5 Effects Space Has On The Human Body

This may not come as a surprise — if it does, apologies for blowing your mind — but humans evolved on planet Earth. As such, the human body is best adapted to the conditions on Earth's surface. This includes some attributes taken for granted most of the time: an atmosphere of 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, a magnetic field doubling as a space shield, and a clear sense of "up."

Now, brace yourself again, but space doesn't have these same features. Thus, it shouldn't come as any great surprise that when humans leave the Earth's grasp for the boundless space beyond, there are going to be some consequences.

Some of these consequences are specific to the current limits of technology, such as those related to living in a closed environment. Others are emotional, like the overview effect, or psychological, like the challenges associated with confinement, isolation, and communication delays as the distance from Earth increases. Some don't fit neatly into any category but are just plain awesome (astronauts technically time travel ever-so-slightly into the future). But for now, let's get physical. What happens to a person's body when they travel into space?