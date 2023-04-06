How The Euclid Telescope Is Set To Illuminate The Mysteries Of Dark Matter

Set for launch in July 2023, the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope aims to investigate two of the strangest phenomena in astrophysics: dark matter and dark energy. Scientists know that all of the ordinary matter we see in the universe represents just 5% of everything that exists, while the rest is made up of two things we can't detect directly and which we call dark matter and dark energy.

We know these things must exist because we can see their effects, like dark energy explaining the rate of expansion of the universe and dark matter explaining the movement of galaxies. But no one knows exactly what these forces or particles are. To understand more about them, we need to look at the universe on a very large scale. That way, we can see how mass is distributed throughout and between galaxies and also see how these galaxies are moving apart as the universe expands.

But to measure things on such a big scale, we need a special kind of telescope. That's where Euclid comes in. This space-based telescope will look for the structure of the universe, called the cosmic web, and map it out. By seeing where galaxies are located, it can see how the expansion rate of the universe has changed over time, which is key to understanding dark energy. And by seeing where mass resides in galaxies that is not due to ordinary matter, it can detect the presence of dark matter.