Mysterious results in an experiment may be due to dark energy

One of the most mysterious subjects that scientists around the world are studying is called dark energy. Scientists believe dark energy is the mysterious force that leads to acceleration in the universe. A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge has published a study that suggests unexplained results obtained from an experiment conducted in Italy called XENON1T could have been caused by dark energy.

Interestingly, the experiment was designed to detect dark matter, but Cambridge scientists believe dark energy could account for the mysterious and unexplained results from the experiment. In the study, physical models were constructed in an attempt to explain the experiment results. Study researchers believe the experiment results could have been caused by dark energy particles in a region of the sun dominated by strong magnetic fields.

Unfortunately, additional experiments will be required to confirm their theory. Nevertheless, scientists are excited at the possibility of the discovery of dark energy. Currently, estimates predict that everything we can see with our eyes in the universe accounts for less than five percent of what’s there. Most of the material in the universe is dark, and theories suggest 27 percent of the entire universe is dark matter.

Dark matter is described as a force that holds galaxies and the cosmos itself together. Scientists also believe that 68 percent of the universe is made up of dark energy causing the universe to expand and accelerate. Since both dark matter and dark energy are invisible, little is known about them.

The presence of dark matter was first theorized in the 1920s, but dark energy wasn’t discovered until 1998. Scientists say that while the experiment was intended to detect dark matter, detecting dark energy is even more difficult. The study comes after the XEON1T experiment discovered an unexpected signal about a year ago that was higher than the expected background. Researchers on this study decided to explore a model where the unexpected signal was attributed to dark energy rather than dark matter. Scientists admit they are still far from understanding dark energy, and additional experiments are needed.