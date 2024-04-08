Why Russia's T-90 Battle Tank Was A Total Failure In Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it did so with a full complement of armor brought by five armored divisions. These included tanks of all kinds, including the oft-deployed T-72 and many others. However, since entering Ukraine, few tanks remain operational — at least for the Russians. Because tanks are far from obsolete in battle, the Ukrainian military has made a habit of capturing Russian armor, refitting it for their use, and redeploying it onto the battlefield.

According to The International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia has lost more than 8,800 armored vehicles since the start of the conflict. This staggering number is telling, as it demonstrates Russia's inability to decisively operate its armored combat vehicles. Because of this, Russia took tanks out of mothballs from storage facilities, dusted them off, and retrofitted them for battle, and it did this with tanks dating back to post-WWII.

The desperation of Russia's armored units is evident in its use of antiquated technology, leading many to wonder what happened to Russia's modern Main Battle Tanks (MBT). Russia's primary MBT is the T-14 Armata — one of the best military tanks in the world — but cost overruns, corruption in the system, and other issues haven't enabled its widespread deployment. That's where the T-90 comes into play, as it remains Russia's MBT operating in Ukraine, and it's also utterly failed to live up to expectations.