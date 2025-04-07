10 Of The Strangest Military Helicopters Ever Made

Vehicles are an important element in any army since they can fill a variety of battlefield roles. However, the last time a nation's military assumed a new war would be fought like the previous one, they invented an impractical 80 ton behemoth of a tank. As war is constantly changing, engineers have to consistently adapt and reinvent combat vehicles to suit the military's needs. And sometimes redesigning military vehicles goes a bit beyond the pale, defying both common sense and standard aesthetics.

Advertisement

While the advent of helicopters changed how many armies function, defense forces tend to use some of the strangest helicopter designs on the planet. The CH-47 Chinook, for instance, cuts a unique silhouette due to its elongated shape — a consequence of being designed to serve as a transport and a search and rescue vehicle. No other helicopter looks like the Chinook except for its predecessor, the Piasecki H-21, which is curved just enough to resemble a flying banana.

However, for as undeniably weird as the Chinook and H-21 are, these aerial oddities are actually normal compared to the weirdest helicopters ever built by or for a military. Just how weird can they get? How about a helicopter that can fold away like a step ladder or a helicopter with rotors so close together they look like they should shred each other apart.

Advertisement

Keep reading to find out just how strange and eccentric helicopter concepts can get when the designer is working for the military.