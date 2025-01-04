4 Of The Worst Military Helicopters Of All Time

Helicopters are incredibly useful aircraft that can take off and land without need for a runway. They can then hover in place over a location, which is ideal for extracting and inserting troops or cargo expediently. The introduction of the helicopter has changed the military landscape forever, giving the military the perfect vehicle to fulfill multiple roles, including transporting troops, cargo, medevac, and attack enemy personnel. Sometimes they become the best attack helicopters ever used in war, but every once in awhile a chopper doesn't make the grade.

Advertisement

It's no different than any other vehicle the military ends up purchasing. They go through a series of tests with defense contractors where the new vehicle has to check off all the necessary boxes and if it does so, it's put into the field. However, sometimes when it enters active duty, there may be some eye opening deficiencies. Mechanical issues can arise that weren't present or simple design choices make the helicopter less than ideal for continual use. Whatever the issue, there are always going to be some military vehicles that are inferior to others. Some helicopters end up having a higher than normal crash rate.

It's not uncommon for the military to continue flying helicopters despite excessive crashes, though. That will more often than not lead to the military increasing safety training for its pilots. It's also not unheard of for a dangerous helicopter to be a favorite for pilots. Here are some of the worst military helicopters.

Advertisement