Do Flying Cars Exist Today? (If So, Who's Making Them?)

Flying cars have consistently been used as a sign of peak technological advancement and have often been featured in cartoons, books, and movies depicting the future. But this groundbreaking invention may be closer to reality than you think. Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG has been sharing videos of its flying car concept, the Land Aircraft Carrier, for the past three years. But it only completed its first public flight in early November 2024 at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. Spectators watched the car drive to the front of the event and then take off into the sky, performing linear acceleration, a spiral ascent, and more at low altitudes.

The first functioning flying car for mass consumption doesn't work as seamlessly as it does in the movies, however. The car, which resembles a Cybertruck in style, carries and recharges the air module, which takes about five minutes to be released from the inside of the ground vehicle. While it may not be exactly the sci-fi fantasy some car enthusiasts have envisioned, it's definitely an exciting advancement — and it's not out of reach.