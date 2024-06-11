Here's Why Airplanes Are So Similar To Those Built Over Half A Century Ago

As time goes on, things change, and it's usually for the better. Look at computer technology, for example. A computer used to take up an entire room. Now it can fit on a person's lap or even in their pocket. The storage capacity of a flash drive is significantly larger than it was just 20 years ago. Cars are light years ahead from where they started. Not passenger planes, though. With the exception of a little less legroom on a passenger airline, unless you're sitting in First Class, the design of airlines hasn't changed much.

Passengers still have to struggle down a narrow aisle to get to their cramped seat, where they typically have to fight like their life depended on it just to fit luggage in the overhead compartment. Bathroom space isn't much better either. Sure, First Class looks a little different and there are slight improvements, such as little TV screens in the seat backs, but the cabin of a passenger airplane today isn't much different from some of the forgotten airlines that once soared the skies.

One might ask themselves why innovation for airline cabins has been overwhelmingly stagnate. There are a couple of reasons, but it all boils down to money. Airline companies have had to focus their attention on other aspects of the airplane, pushing cabin design to the bottom of the list.