5 Cheaper Android Phones That Outshine The Google Pixel 10 Pro In Value

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Google's Pixel series has crafted a name for itself by offering a clean Android experience, day-one software updates, and computational photography that's often only rivaled by the iPhone or Samsung's most expensive flagships. They also have a signature design philosophy, exemplified by the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro's flat screens, polished or stain-finished aluminum frames, and distinct camera bars to house all the hardware.

Other perks of the Pixel phones include up to seven years of Android updates to newer Pixel models, which include frequent Pixel Drops and security patches. Google is also doing AI in its smartphones a bit better than other manufacturers: You get built-in Gemini models that run directly on the device and offer you features such as enhanced call screening and faster recorded transcriptions.

All that said, Pixel phones don't always have the best reputation when it comes to value. For starters, the in-house Tensor G5 that powers the Pixel 10 Pro is considerably slower than what the competition is using. Battery life, too, isn't Pixel's strong suit, with many users complaining of poor endurance even after just a few months of use. Fortunately, the Android segment is packed to the brim with alternatives that may prove to be a better value for your money. Here are five cheaper alternatives to the Pixel 10 Pro that either offer similar features or much better performance.