5 Cheaper Android Phones That Outshine The Google Pixel 10 Pro In Value
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Google's Pixel series has crafted a name for itself by offering a clean Android experience, day-one software updates, and computational photography that's often only rivaled by the iPhone or Samsung's most expensive flagships. They also have a signature design philosophy, exemplified by the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro's flat screens, polished or stain-finished aluminum frames, and distinct camera bars to house all the hardware.
Other perks of the Pixel phones include up to seven years of Android updates to newer Pixel models, which include frequent Pixel Drops and security patches. Google is also doing AI in its smartphones a bit better than other manufacturers: You get built-in Gemini models that run directly on the device and offer you features such as enhanced call screening and faster recorded transcriptions.
All that said, Pixel phones don't always have the best reputation when it comes to value. For starters, the in-house Tensor G5 that powers the Pixel 10 Pro is considerably slower than what the competition is using. Battery life, too, isn't Pixel's strong suit, with many users complaining of poor endurance even after just a few months of use. Fortunately, the Android segment is packed to the brim with alternatives that may prove to be a better value for your money. Here are five cheaper alternatives to the Pixel 10 Pro that either offer similar features or much better performance.
Google Pixel 10a
If you like the Pixel experience but want a phone that offers better value than the 10 Pro, you can just step down a few notches in Google's own lineup. The Google Pixel 10a is the company's budget offering, but it packs in nearly everything good about the flagship Pixel experience at a fraction of the cost. Priced at $500 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 10a is powered by last year's Tensor G4 chip and 8GB of RAM.
It still offers a 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. At 6.3 inches, the screen is also the same size as that of the Pixel 10 Pro, albeit with ever so slightly larger bezels all around. The Pixel 10a does cut a few corners in the camera department, though: Apart from a smaller main sensor with a slightly lower resolution, you lose out on the 5x telephoto lens that the Pixel 10 Pro provides. You retain the ultrawide lens, but it's 13 MP instead of the 10 Pro's 48 MP.
What remains the same is the software experience, beyond a few on-device AI features like Magic Cue that probably require more RAM. The 10a will also receive up to seven years of OS updates. It also has support for wireless charging for the 5,100 mAh battery, but Pixelsnap compatibility is not present.
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung's flagship S Ultra device enjoys most of the attention during every launch cycle, but the base variant is no less of a premium experience. Not only does the Samsung Galaxy S26 start at $900, which is $100 less than the Pixel 10 Pro, but it also offers twice the storage capacity at 256GB by default — which we'd like to see Google do with its future phones. This is important considering these flagship smartphones are equipped with cameras that can churn out multi-gig video files if you're shooting in 4K.
The Galaxy S26 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will be a much better chip if you're planning on gaming. According to NanoReview, the Snapdragon processor offers up to 2.7 times better performance than the Tensor G5 in AnTuTu benchmarks. You may not notice the difference in regular day-to-day use, but the Galaxy S26 is better equipped to handle heavier workloads or console-quality games like "Alien Isolation" that are becoming increasingly common on mobile devices.
You're also not losing out on any of the software benefits by picking a Samsung phone over a Pixel, either. Like Google, Samsung offers up to seven years of Android updates to its smartphones. One UI is also one of the most feature-packed variants of Android and comes with a Galaxy AI suite that's comparable to what Pixel phones have to offer.
OnePlus 15
OnePlus is known for its performance-first phones that undercut the competition, and the OnePlus 15 is no different. It starts at $900, for which you get 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage and 12GB of RAM. For $100 more, you can double the storage and up the RAM capacity to 16GB — and it will still be cheaper than the base variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The OnePlus 15 is also a large phone, sporting a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that can hit refresh rates of up to 165Hz in supported apps and games. It has slim bezels, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a touch sampling rate of 3,200Hz.
Being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 means the OnePlus 15 also has the Pixel 10 Pro comfortably beat on the performance front. The phone can easily handle any modern game you throw at it, and its screen's higher-than-usual refresh rate actually makes it comparable to dedicated gaming phones. OnePlus didn't cut any major corners with the 15, either, despite its very competitive pricing: The 50-megapixel cluster of sensors delivers excellent results and offers videos up to 4K 120fps or 8K 30fps.
When we reviewed the OnePlus 15, though, the feature that impressed us the most was its battery life. Not only does its 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery dwarf what the Pixel 10 Pro offers, but OxygenOS' aggressive battery optimization also makes for a phone that comfortably lasts a day and a half on a single charge.
Google Pixel 10
If you must have the quintessential Pixel experience with all the goodies, the regular Google Pixel 10 could prove to be a great middle ground between the 10a and Pro. It shares the same SoC as the more expensive Pixel 10 Pro, though you get less RAM at 12GB. It sports a similar 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display with the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating. The phone is priced at $800 for the 128GB variant, which makes it $200 cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro.
The Pixel 10 offers a triple-camera system as well, including a 5x telephoto lens for your zoom photos — just with smaller, lower-megapixel sensors. Design-wise, it's really difficult to tell the two models apart. Some users actually prefer the matte aluminum frame on the Pixel 10 over the polished finish of the Pixel 10 Pro's frame.
As expected, you get the same software experience with seven promised Android versions and frequent Pixel Drops. Also, unlike the Pixel 10a, the regular Pixel 10 doesn't skimp on any AI features. You also get support for Pixelsnap, which is Google's version of MagSafe. If you've owned an iPhone before, you can use any MagSafe accessories you already have with your Pixel 10. As long as you're willing to compromise on the cameras, the Pixel 10 offers the same performance and software experience as its elder sibling at a much more compelling price.
RedMagic 11 Air
You don't need to spend $1,000 if you want to play demanding games on your smartphone, and especially not on a Pixel 10 Pro. Instead, you'll want to turn to a phone like the Nubia RedMagic 11 Air. This gaming-centric phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Although it uses an older chip, the 8 Elite still outperforms Google's Tensor G5 by quite a margin. More importantly, the RedMagic 11 Air offers considerably better value thanks to its $530 price tag.
A factor that differentiates the RedMagic 11 Air from pretty much every other smartphone being currently sold is its notchless, full-screen display. Yes, that does come at the cost of a lower-quality image from the under-screen front-facing camera, but that's a sacrifice hardcore gamers might be willing to make. The display itself is an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 144Hz with a touch sampling rate of 2,592 Hz. The phone also offers a large 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for up to 80W of wired charging.
Unfortunately, RedMagic is only promising two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches. If you're looking for more horsepower, you can stay within the RedMagic family and get the RedMagic 11S Pro. It sports the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a slightly larger battery with support for wireless charging — while still being cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro.