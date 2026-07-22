Nvidia's New Data Centers Run Way Hotter Than You'd Expect – And That's The Point

As hyperscale data centers continue to grow both in size and power, with widespread backlash erupting over their presence and environmental footprint, greener cooling is no longer an option – it has to become a prerequisite. There have been a number of strides made in this area, such as using reclaimed wastewater. Amazon is using reclaimed water to cool some of its data centers and expects to use reclaimed wastewater at over 120 data centers by 2030. Other hyperscalers like Google, Meta, and Microsoft have also announced various water projects as part of a pledge to become water positive in the coming years. Nvidia's new closed-loop liquid cooling design could address some of the environmental concerns that hang over the data center and AI industries.

Data centers have historically used some form of open-loop evaporative cooling, usually combining chillers and cooling towers to cool warm air by water evaporation. This method reduces electricity consumption, but the trade-off is extreme water consumption, as this method requires a constant supply of makeup water. According to a report published at arXiv, between 70% to 80% of the water used for evaporative cooling is lost in the process. Closed-loop liquid cooling is often more sustainable but has faced a variety of obstacles that have slowed its adoption in data centers, while newer technologies like direct-to-chip cooling and two-phase immersion cooling show even more promise. Microsoft has already been using direct-to-chip cooling and rack-level heat exchangers with its Maia 100 platform, and has also been working on its microfluidics approach to direct-to-chip cooling.

Nvidia's take on direct-to-chip cooling uses 100 percent liquid cooling, and touts the potential for zero water consumption and no fans. This is because Nvidia's new AI server platform is designed to run a lot hotter than you'd expect.