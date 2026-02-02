How Much Water Does ChatGPT Use? It Depends

ChatGPT may seem like this magical, disembodied oracle that exists to answer all our questions and help us with tasks like image generation, but it has a real, physical cost beyond the money we have to pay for its higher tiers. The data centers that power ChatGPT and other AI models, such as the Digital Realty Innovation Lab in D.C., take up a ton of space and also put a heavy strain on our power grids, but that's not all. Chatbots like ChatGPT also use a lot of water, and that use is only growing.

Now, we're not saying that ChatGPT needs to drink, but the data centers that house ChatGPT servers use water to keep the hardware cool, primarily in the form of cooling towers or water-assisted evaporative cooling. This can consume anywhere between 100 million and 1.8 billion gallons of water annually, and that's not even counting indirect usage, such as the water used to generate electricity and to manufacture the chips used in the servers.

That's for data centers as a whole, though; figuring out how much water ChatGPT uses exactly is a whole other kettle of fish. Given how variable ChatGPT prompts are, there's likely no way to definitively know how much water ChatGPT uses.

However, there have been several studies over recent years that have tried to quantify the popular chatbot's water use. One pre-print study available on arXiv, for example, projects that GPT-4o could use anywhere between 350 and 417 million gallons (1,334,991 to 1,579,680 kiloliters) of water annually, based on 700 million queries a day. But that's not the only figure that researchers have proposed for the ChatGPT's water consumption.