ChatGPT's Image Generator Is Free - Here's What You Can (And Can't) Do With It

So why was this new release such big news? There are already plenty of other AI image generators on the market. The list includes OpenAI's own DALL-E, which hasn't yet been switched off but is now being referred to as its "legacy image generation model."

In a nutshell, ChatGPT's new image generator is really, really impressive. OpenAI has taken massive strides towards making AI art that doesn't look like AI art. Significantly, it can handle incorporating text into images, which is something that AI image generators have previously struggled with. It feels obvious in retrospect that text was going to be the next big step in AI art generation. ChatGPT has always been good with words; it just needed to marry those capabilities with image generation.

Now, you can use ChatGPT to make storyboards, comics, and infographics. You can give it some text and ask it to incorporate it into a prompted image, like the picture on the right above. All the words are there, they're spelled correctly, and contain real letters from the alphabet! I gave the same prompt to DALL-E to produce the image on the left, and while it understood the assignment, it couldn't quite manage to get the words right.

It also has improved character consistency, so it can refer back to pictures it has previously created and draw them in different styles and situations, and it has a neat new transparency feature for creating PNGs you can turn into stickers. And it's still being developed. Sam Altman tweeted on April 2, "Y'all are not ready for images v2..."