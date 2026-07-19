This Is The Most Common Type Of Nuclear Reactor In The World

The principles of nuclear energy are fairly simple to understand and are governed by well-understood laws of physics. In simple terms, matter and energy are interchangeable, meaning there is a vast amount of energy locked away in matter. This is the energy that nuclear power stations unlock — all nuclear power plants do this, including pressurized water reactors (PWRs), which are the most common type of reactor.

Nuclear reactors set off chain reactions, using neutrons as tiny bullets to split uranium atoms, releasing the energy stored in the atoms as heat. Take this energy, heat some water, and use the generated steam to spin a turbine and generate electricity — simple, really. Importantly, as we look to reduce carbon emissions, nuclear energy is considered clean.

However, while the principles of generating electricity from any type of nuclear reactor are set in stone, there are still different engineering approaches dictating the architecture, and therefore also the type of nuclear reactor.

The most common types of reactors use water both as the means of generating energy and as the coolant for the core. This type of reactor accounts for about 95% of the planet's civilian reactors. However, it's the subdivisions within this that also define what type of nuclear reactor it is. As noted, the most common of these are PWRs, which account for about 70% of all operational commercial reactors.