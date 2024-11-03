Is Nuclear Energy Clean? Here's What You Need To Know

There's a lot of debate throughout the world about how to transition away from fossil fuels and replace them with clean, renewable forms of energy. The average person may tend to gravitate toward solar and wind alternatives, thinking those are the only forms of clean energy that exist. Most might be surprised to know that nuclear energy can be considered clean energy, and it's already widely used to power cities as well as keep military submarines running. When people hear the word "nuclear," they may immediately think of "Oppenheimer" or the Chernobyl meltdown. Weapons are only one application for nuclear energy, and nuclear power technology (and safety) has greatly improved since 1986.

No, nuclear power isn't a renewable source like wind or solar since it uses a finite resource to generate heat, but the amount of fuel required to create nuclear fission is only a fraction of the amount needed to create the same amount of power in a coal or gas power station. Sweden recently changed its stance on nuclear power, using it as a reliable supplement to help the transition phase until more renewable sources are running and reliable.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2022 said, "Nuclear energy can help make the energy sector's journey away from unabated fossil fuels faster and more secure." It's likely that nuclear energy will help various countries reach their goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

