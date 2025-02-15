5 USB-C Gadgets Every MacBook User Should Know About

Apple's decision to transition to its in-house silicon for its Mac lineup paid off, with the MacBook Air M1 quickly becoming an iconic benchmark for all other laptops that followed its release. We've since seen the M-series of chips getting more powerful and efficient with each passing year — enough to earn the MacBook Pro M4 Max a 10/10 score in our review.

MacBooks are now known for their stability, high performance, and excellent battery life. As someone who's made the switch to a Mac after a lifetime of using Windows-based machines, the efficiency of my MacBook Air has left me thoroughly impressed.

Newer MacBooks come with up to three USB-C ports, a dedicated MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, in addition to an SD card slot and HDMI port if you've paid the premium for a Pro model. While Apple received flak for being one of the first brands to drop all ports in favor of USB-C, the masses have finally caught up.

USB-C is convenient, fast, and universal. In 2025, it's usually a terrible decision to purchase a product if it doesn't primarily use a USB Type-C interface for charging or connectivity. Heck, even Apple finally switched to USB-C on the iPhone after years of stubbornness.

If you have a USB-C port that's not in use on your MacBook, it's a good time to go window shopping and explore the variety of gadgets available. We've listed five examples here, and you can read more about our methodology at the end of this read.