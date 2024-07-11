The Best Portable Monitor Brands (And The Ones You Should Avoid)

Although their market isn't as vast as normal-sized monitors, portable monitors can offer some fantastic benefits. They offer the utility of a multi-screen setup without worrying about staying tethered to one place, so devices like laptops can use them at any time or place. Additionally, some of the best portable monitors can be used for consoles like the Xbox or PS5, allowing for these high-power products to be used as mobile gaming systems. They might not be as necessary or universal as full-sized alternatives, but portable monitors certainly have a niche that only they are able to fulfill.

The problem that comes with the niche nature of portable monitors is the fact that there isn't a lot to choose from. Many major tech companies simply don't offer as many options for these products, so finding the absolute best choices doesn't leave you with a very wide range of picks. Luckily, some brands out there absolutely knock it out of the park when it comes to portable monitors, constantly receiving top reviews and copious amounts of praise from buyers.

You should consider the best brands to get a portable monitor from, as well as the brands that should probably be left alone entirely.