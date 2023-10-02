5 Of The Best Portable Monitors For Your Xbox Or PS5
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Immersive experiences are what truly set the stage for thrilling adventures and epic battles. Whether you're a dedicated Xbox enthusiast or a die-hard PlayStation fan, having the right equipment can make all the difference. When it comes to gaming on the go or maximizing your gaming setup at home, portable monitors have emerged as indispensable companions for avid players. They have a lot to offer — sleek designs, vivid displays, and innovative features. Whether you're traveling, attending gaming tournaments, or simply want to extend your console's screen real estate, these monitors have got you covered.
We'll delve into the key attributes that make each monitor a standout choice for gamers, from screen size and resolution to refresh rates and connectivity options. While these are great options, a few of these monitors might require you to get a mini-HDMI to HDMI adapter or cable. That being said, whether you're looking to create a portable gaming station or enhance your existing setup, here are some of the best portable monitors to take your Xbox or PS5 gaming to the next level.
ASUS ROG Strix XG16AHPE
The ASUS ROG Strix XG16AHPE portable monitor is an easy choice, especially for gamers. This monitor boasts an array of features and qualities that make it an excellent addition to any gaming console. The XG16AHPE has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate with support for Nvidia G-Sync so that gamers can enjoy tear-free and stutter-free gameplay. Thanks to a 7800 mAh built-in battery, users can enjoy up to three hours of uninterrupted gaming on the go, making it an ideal choice for LAN parties, travel, or simply gaming in different rooms of the house. The included carrying case adds to its convenience and protection during transport. As far as connectivity options are concerned, the monitor comes with USB-C and HDMI ports for your Xbox or PS5.
The ASUS ROG Strix XG16AHPE features a 15.6-inch screen with full HD (1920x1080) resolution, providing excellent viewing angles and minimal reflections. The high brightness level ensures visibility even in well-lit environments. This monitor's color accuracy is excellent, covering most of the sRGB color space, which is crucial for vibrant and lifelike visuals in games.
While it offers impressive performance and features, there are some things to remember: It's relatively pricey compared to other portable monitors of this caliber at $350. The kickstand design, while innovative, has limited tilt angles, which might not be suitable for all gaming setups.
ASUS ProArt PA148CTV
The ASUS ProArt PA148CTV portable monitor with a 14-inch full HD display has garnered attention for its impressive features, including excellent color accuracy. This is one monitor that's recommended chiefly for content creators and professionals because of how accurately it depicts color. It boasts a 1920x1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 5ms response time, and a 700:1 contrast ratio, all contributing to a vibrant and detailed visual experience. Its IPS panel ensures good viewing angles, although the image quality may degrade at extreme angles.
The monitor comes with an adjustable stand that allows for angle adjustments from 15 to 85 degrees. Additionally, it features a tripod mount, making it easy to set up in various locations. The inclusion of 10-point touch support, compatible with Windows, adds an interactive element to the monitor's capabilities. In terms of connectivity, the monitor offers versatility with one mini-HDMI and two USB-C ports. The ASUS ProArt PA148CTV is priced at $399 — on the more expensive end compared to other portable monitors, but what you are really paying for are above-average graphics on the games you play on this display.
NexiGo NG17FGQ
The NexiGo NG17FGQ is a game-changer for hardcore gamers seeking a portable display for their Xbox or PS5 gaming sessions. Priced at $449, this monitor is tailored to meet the demands of gamers. Firstly, the monitor has a 17.3-inch IPS panel with a staggering 300Hz refresh rate coupled with AMD FreeSync support. The monitor's display quality is remarkable, with a peak brightness of 372 nits, covering 100% of the sRGB color space. It also supports HDR, expanding its dynamic range for more vibrant visuals. In color gamut testing, it achieved 78% of Adobe RGB and 78% of DCI-P3, showcasing excellent color accuracy. Like the ProArt model above, this display performance is ideal for gamers who demand top-notch visuals.
In terms of build and design, the NG17FGQ is lightweight at 2.2 pounds and measures 9.8 x 15.4 x 0.43 inches, offering great portability. It comes with thin matte black bezels, and USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and USB 2.0 ports, making it compatible with both consoles out of the box. The package includes a neoprene cover, an adjustable stand, HDMI and USB-C cables, and an infrared remote, enhancing its usability and convenience. Despite its premium price and okay build, the NG17FGQ delivers outstanding gaming performance, making it a compelling choice for gamers who need a portable monitor for on-the-go esports or console gaming.
ASUS ZenScreen MQ16AH
One of the key highlights of the Asus ZenScreen MQ16AH is its vibrant OLED panel, which provides excellent color accuracy and a peak brightness of 369.4 nits. The display covers an impressive 139.3% of the DCI-P3 color space and 196.6% of sRGB, according to tests by Tom's Hardware, making it an excellent choice for tasks that demand accurate color representation, including gaming and content creation.
The monitor's sleek design features thin borders and a slim profile, weighing just 650g, making it highly portable. However, it lacks a built-in kickstand, relying instead on a magnetic Smart Case for support. While the Smart Case offers multiple viewing angles, it can be somewhat unstable. This is a minor drawback, given the overall quality of the monitor.
For connectivity, you get mini-HDMI and USB-C ports. The proximity sensor is a convenient addition, helping save power when the monitor is not in use. The ZenScreen MQ16AH's glossy OLED screen excels in displaying rich colors and deep blacks, typical of OLED technology. However, it can be prone to reflections from nearby light sources, which might be a consideration for outdoor use. The ZenScreen MQ16AH is competitively priced at $399, considering its display quality and portability.
ViewSonic Omni VX1755
The ViewSonic Omni VX1755 is a budget-friendly gaming-centric display option that brings portability and a high refresh rate to gamers on the go. Priced at around $299, this 17.2-inch monitor is an attractive choice, particularly for console gamers with Xbox or PS5.
The VX1755 has a sleek design featuring slim bezels and offers essential ports, including USB-C and mini-HDMI. It also includes a headphone jack for audio. The monitor also has compact dimensions, measuring 9.7 x 15.6 x 0.7 inches and weighing just 2.2 pounds. The VX1755 has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, which provides a smooth and responsive gaming experience, particularly for fast-paced games. It also includes AMD FreeSync support, minimizing screen tearing.
However, it's important to note that this monitor's color accuracy and gamut coverage are somewhat limited. It covers approximately 64.2% of the sRGB color space and 45.5% of the DCI-P3 color space. While this might not be ideal for color-critical tasks, it's still quite serviceable for gaming purposes. The monitor's brightness, rated at 250 nits, is modest but reasonable for indoor use. It also effectively minimizes glare, ensuring that your gaming sessions are comfortable regardless of the lighting conditions.
The ViewSonic VX1755's value proposition lies in its competitive pricing and high refresh rate. It's an appealing option for budget-conscious console gamers. While it might not offer top-notch color accuracy, it is a practical choice for on-the-go gaming.