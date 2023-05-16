Samsung To Reportedly Start Buying OLED Panels From Display Competitor LG

Samsung was an early force in OLED's development thanks to the AMOLED displays it machines for both its own and competing manufacturers' smartphones. Today, Samsung is still innovating in that space with foldable OLED smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. However, Samsung has been slower than its biggest TV-making counterparts to adopt the panel tech for home theaters.

The South Korean electronics maker is playing catchup against LG and Sony, which command sizable leads thanks to each organization's innovations. While Samsung doubled down on Quantum Dot LED (QLED) tech, LG jumped out to a huge head start with OLED, and Sony followed suit.

According to Reuters, Samsung will purchase large (77-inch and 83-inch) OLED panels from rival LG by acquiring at least 2 million units over the next year — and eventually expects annual shipments to ramp up to 5 million. The initial windfall for LG Display is said to be around $1.5 billion. Samsung would help fill a gulf carved into LG Display's manufacturing capacity, after nearly a third of its business was gutted due to economic hardships from the pandemic and rising inflation.

This move effectively solidifies LG Display as the defacto middleman for manufacturers offering OLED TVs at scale. The company has invested multiple billions over the past decade, and it remains competitive in the small display market, most notably joining Apple's list of suppliers for newer iPhone models.