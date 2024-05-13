6 Raspberry Pi 5 Projects For Your Home Office

There are a lot of advantages to working from home. The coffee is good, commute is short, and professional work attire often involves stretchy waistbands. That said, working from home also means that you're probably going to be spending a lot of time in your own house. You must have a comfortable and work-conducive space that allows you to focus. It's even better if you can throw together some smart automations that help to make the space work for you.

Those who work from home and also happen to be interested in DIY might want to learn about a few different projects that they can do with Raspberry Pi computers to make their workspaces a little more functional. Some of these projects might be for items that you interact with every day, while others might work quietly in the background, performing automated functions so that you don't have to think about them. I've set up quite a few automations in my own home office and learned that one of the best ways to find a good project is to start by looking at maker and DIY forums for the most popular options and then search for the source sites to make sure they're still active and receiving support. With that methodology in mind, here are six of the best Raspberry Pi 5 projects for your home office.