10 Features That Prove The Raspberry Pi Can Replace Your Slow PC

There's a long-standing argument as to whether a Raspberry Pi is a suitable desktop computer replacement. Determining if a Raspberry Pi is a good replacement for your old desktop requires at least a bit of a dive into the differences and how you use — or want to use — your computer. The interesting thing is that the Pi might be best suited for two types of computer users who are very different from each other.

If you require a lot of speed and processing power, the Raspberry Pi isn't right for you. Sure, it can replace your old, slow PC, but only because your old, slow PC can't compete with modern standards. If you regularly interact with demanding computing tasks — implementing AI, for example, or editing graphics, video, or even complex audio — you'll be better off with an old PC. The reduced instruction set of ARM-based processors like the Pi uses means that it can actually get less work done in a clock cycle, so a 1.8 GHz x64-based processor can do more than the Raspberry Pi 4's 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex-A72. Though the next version, the Raspberry Pi 5, is almost certain to improve on most of the 4's specs.

But for lightweight use or for the physical computing that makers and hardware hackers like to do, the Pi could be a better option. Let's dig into some of the factors that make this true.