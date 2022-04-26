2022 LG Gram Laptops Bring Power In A Slim And Lightweight Package

Laptops are called such because they were designed to be usable even without a table present, setting them apart from desktop computers. Many modern laptops are heavy and run hot, however, making them too uncomfortable for use on one's lap. LG has been trying to change that with its gram family of portable computers, which has received an update for 2022. The latest LG gram lineup is bringing more power to users, though perhaps at the expense of straying a bit too far from what the laptop's name is supposed to convey.

Of course, an LG gram laptop doesn't weigh a gram, but it is a more marketable name than something like "LG kilo." The laptop's claim to fame was its light weight at less than 2.2 pounds, but that hasn't technically been the case since 2019. That said, this laptop family still boasts some of the lightest frames on the market despite the sizes available in the lineup.

In a press release on April 26, LG introduced its 2022 gram series with six new models, among other devices . The typical laptop form factor comes in 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch sizes, while the two 2-in-1 convertibles only have 14-inch and 16-inch options. Realizing that one monitor might not be enough even for laptop users, LG is launching the new +view for LG gram portable monitor, a 16-inch display that connects via a single USB-C cable. LG says this portable monitor is a perfect partner for 16-inch LG gram laptops to create a seamless 32:10 digital workspace.