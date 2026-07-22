What Is The 40-Degree Rule For Refrigerators?

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Official information regarding food safety from organizations like the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) forms the basis of the "40-degree-rule for refrigerators." The rule provides an easy way to remind people that 40 degrees Fahrenheit is the upper threshold of safe food storage temperatures inside their refrigerator.

While the FDA says that you should keep your fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, it's best to keep temperatures inside the refrigerator above the freezing mark. Experts, including Consumer Reports, agree that an internal refrigerator temperature around 37 degrees is ideal to curb the growth of harmful bacteria in stored foods, reduce the risks of damage caused by freezing, and limit electricity use.

Dialing in that perfect 37-degree setting inside your refrigerator can be difficult and often requires some trial and error. Many of the best-ranked major brand refrigerators offer models with digital controls that allow setting precise internal temperatures. Other models often use less reliable methods, like numbered dials, lighted bars, or snowflakes, requiring the user to consult the owner's manual to determine which setting is colder versus warmer. Ultimately, these methods rarely correspond to a real temperature value.