What Does 'Garage-Ready' Mean On A Refrigerator?

Although they all perform the same core job, new refrigerators can differ in a wide variety of ways. Most major refrigerator brands offer options at a selection of different price points, and many pricier refrigerators offer a long list of additional functions and features that some people will find more useful than others. Working out which one is best for your needs can feel like a challenge, but one of the first things to consider if you're looking for a new appliance is where you're going to put it.

Virtually all new refrigerators are designed to work in climate-controlled rooms, where the temperature doesn't fluctuate too much between seasons or between the time of day. However, if you want to place your new fridge in a garage, workshop or anywhere else without a controlled climate, you'll need an appliance that's "garage-ready."

A garage-ready refrigerator is optimized for a wider range of outside temperatures than a standard refrigerator, so it'll be able to continue functioning normally when the garage gets very hot or very cold. These refrigerators use a different refrigerant that's better suited to operating in varied temperatures, and they can operate between 38°F and 110°F.

If you need a freezer that's able to function in even colder conditions, a dedicated chest or upright freezer will be more resilient than a fridge-freezer. A freezer that's marked as being garage-ready should be able to operate between temperatures of 0°F and 110°F.