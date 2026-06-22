What Does Sabbath Mode Mean On A Refrigerator?

The evolution of fridges has seen the appliance elevated from something that kept food cool to a complex smart device. While smart fridge quality and functions can vary by manufacturer, many modern refrigerators can automatically fill your glass to the right level, add humidity to keep vegetables fresh for longer, and send users alerts to warn about temperature issues or problems with filters. However, one mode available with certain refrigerators might seem a little puzzling — Sabbath Mode.

Sabbath Mode is a feature that allows people to operate devices without carrying out acts forbidden on the Sabbath. More specifically, it's designed for people who observe traditional restrictions on electricity usage during Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath Day) and other religious holidays. Generally, this rule states that operating electrical appliances and even turning the lights on or off is not allowed on the Sabbath.

This last fact might not seem that important when it comes to fridges. But what happens every time you open a fridge door? A light switches on. In other words, just opening the door on the Sabbath breaks Judaism's strict laws governing the Shabbat. This is the crux of the matter: Sabbath Mode exists so that those who comply with the relevant religious laws can continue to keep their food cool and fresh during the Shabbat.

In the case of the interior fridge light, Sabbath Mode works by disabling the activation of the light when the door is opened. Some manufacturers disable the light altogether, while others have opted for keeping the light permanently on, but operating in a dimmer mode.