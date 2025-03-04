Smart Home Devices Not Worth The Price (Or The Headache)

We've all been there: your speaker (or fridge, or coffee machine, or kettle) is dead and you need a new one. The one you used to have is now 20% more expensive and the ones in the same price range seem like a downgrade. "I don't need a fancy kettle; I barely drink tea!" you think, but that's before you see it. A smart kettle. If you have to spend money on an appliance you only use once a month, you might as well be smart about it. Then comes the realization: you don't know what a smart kettle does. As it turns out, it's not very useful. You buy a regular kettle. Rinse and repeat for every trip to Amazon.

If only there was a way to figure out which smart devices are not worth it. But there is! In most circumstances, it's not too hard to figure out which kind of smart home devices you should avoid. However, sometimes it's hard to resist the temptation of a matte white finish paired with the word "smart". For example, if you have pets and love them very much, you'll always want the best for them. Sadly, picking "the best" isn't always as easy as getting the most expensive product, especially if you're not going to check what it is about that fancy automatic feeder that makes it smart. So we've compiled a list of the not-so-intelligent smart home devices.