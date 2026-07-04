What Does Power Freeze Mode Mean On A Samsung Refrigerator?

Many modern refrigerators come with price tags that stretch comfortably into four-figure territory, but they also come with more features than ever before. At the higher end of the market, offerings like Samsung's Bespoke refrigerator line come with many cool features, but even the brand's more everyday models might have a few buttons with functions that are not immediately obvious.

One of these you might have noticed on your Samsung refrigerator is the "Power Freeze" button. If you press and hold this button for three seconds, the freezer will increase its fan speed and crank its cooling powers up to a maximum. It will stay at that maximum level for up to 50 hours before automatically switching off, but you can also manually turn it off again by pressing the button for another three seconds. Once Power Freeze is deactivated, the freezer will revert to its normal settings.

As well as cooling down food to freezing temperatures as quickly as possible, you can also use the Power Freeze function to freeze a large amount of food at once. Samsung recommends enabling the Power Freeze function 20 hours before you intend to put your latest bulk buys into the freezer to make sure it's already as cold as possible when the new food is added. Samsung isn't the only brand to offer an enhanced freezing option in its fridge-freezers. Several rival brands have done the same, although the name of the function differs between brands. On an LG refrigerator, the "Ice Plus" button does the same job.