5 Cool Features That Come With A Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator
Samsung has long been recognized as one of the biggest names in the greater electronics market, with its televisions, laptops, mobile devices, and other lesser-known products currently being used by millions of consumers across the globe. So too are the brand's home appliances, with Samsung now featuring a full lineup of washer, dryers, ranges, microwaves, and dishwashers.
The brand, of course, also features a wide range of refrigerators that are designed in all shapes and sizes to fit the needs of virtually any consumer or kitchen. Even as there are models of Samsung refrigerators that some reviewers recommend consumers avoid, they are generally seen as a solid addition to any kitchen setup. These days, Samsung is even offering a bespoke line of refrigerators for more choosy shoppers looking to make their purchase as personal as possible.
If you're not familiar with the term "bespoke," it's really just a fancy-pants term that means custom-made or customized to meet the particular needs of the buyer. The concept can be applied to virtually any product in existence, though it is not a term that has generally been applied to mass-market appliances before. To be clear, Samsung isn't building refrigerators to order based on any random spec conjured by its customers. Rather, it's building them based on the desires of consumers, who can tailor their Bespoke Samsung Fridge from a range of options provided by the manufacturer. These are some of the coolest of Samsung's Bespoke Refrigerator features.
Bespoke dispensers give you water and ice exactly the way you want it
While Samsung may be building its Bespoke refrigerators in some of the same locales as its other offerings, the manufacturer is hailing the appliances as a cut above the rest. It is pricing them that way too, as the customized cooling devices can cost several thousand dollars depending on the selected layout. Despite that fact, some of the upgrades may be well worth the price for discerning shoppers, particularly those cocktail culture kids who have an affinity for slow-melting spherical ice cubes.
Traditionally, making spherical ice has required the use of molds, and if you've tried that method, you know it can sometimes be frustrating. Samsung has mercifully streamlined the process by outfitting some Bespoke Refrigerator line with spherical ice makers. Some even let you choose spherical, half-sphere, crushed or cubed ice, which is pretty cool.
Along with the ice dispensers, Samsung's Bespoke Refrigerators also offer several options on the water dispenser front. Among them are, naturally, the option to have the dispenser inside the fridge or fixed in the outer door. You can also equip the dispenser with temperature control features, and there's even an option that'll let you equip your fridge with a compartment for a water pitcher that autofills when it's running low. In terms of high-end water dispenser features, that is one we can fully get behind.
Smart features can be fun and helpuful
Over the past several years, Samsung has made a push to become one of the best brands in the rapidly growing smart refrigerator market, and its Bespoke line is offering shoppers more smart functionality than ever before. In fact, users can pretty much outfit their Bespoke fridge with all the smart features they want.
That includes the potential addition of a 32-inch touchscreen the brand has dubbed the AI Family Hub+. That addition essentially puts a massive tablet in the door of your refrigerator that allows you to stream music and videos straight through the device, as well as equip it with features that track the time and weather, pin notes for others and mark upcoming events, or check your front door Ring camera.
If you opt for the AI Vision Inside feature, you can even check the stock of items you're storing inside of the fridge at any given moment. Yes, that feature actually scans every item you place inside the refrigerator and marks those that you remove from it via a camera and keeps a running stock of contents which you can bring up to view on the touchscreen. That handy feature could save you a fortune in energy bills as you no longer need to open the door to check inside. With smart features enabled, you can even connect the fridge to your mobile device to manage its temperature settings from afar.
The Flex Zone gives you a clever and versatile cooling option
Door features on Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators go beyond touchscreen functionality, with other features including handy things like the invisible feature that allows you to look inside via an interior light whenever you walk by. Some can also be fit with an auto-open feature that is activated with the touch of a finger. You can, of course, also configure the appliance with various different door configurations, including a four-door French Door array that would bring a distinctly modern aesthetic to any kitchen.
For our money, that setup is the coolest looking model in the Bespoke lineup, with Samsung fashioning those refrigerators with two doors on the top and two doors on the bottom. Those models can be equipped with all manner of bespoke extras, but what sets them apart from some other builds is the ability to include the so-called Flex Zone.
That feature equips Samsung's Bespoke Refrigerators with a welcome bit of versatility, as it allows users to transform the bottom right compartment from freezer to refrigerator based on the need. It does so via five separate settings that transition between cooling for beverages, fruits and veggies, or meat and fish, as well as those for soft freeze and full freeze. That sort of versatility could be legitimately game-changing if you regularly entertain guests and need a little extra temp-specific storage for extra beverages, tasty deserts or any grill-ready goodies.
Zero Clearance features let you fit your fridge anywhere
It would be safe to say one of the biggest problems that faces folks looking to purchase a new refrigerator is finding one that fits their space. Just to be clear, we do not mean that strictly in an aesthetic fashion, though it is important that you get a fridge that suits the overall look of your kitchen. We are, instead, talking about finding a refrigerator that can physically fit into the space designated for it in your kitchen while still properly venting and allowing for the opening of its doors.
Proper measuring will go a long way in helping ensure you select the right size of refrigerator for your kitchen. If you're still worried about being able to open the doors, Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators have you covered with a clever new feature called Zero Clearance Fit, which is a must-add for anyone looking for that built-in look in their kitchen.
Said feature is predicated on the use of hinges specially designed for Samsung's Bespoke line; ones that allow French Door models and others to swing their doors open without the door itself extending beyond the parameters of the appliance's dimensions. That fact indeed allows the fridge itself to be set flush against a wall or a counter without inhibiting the opening of the door. And yes, that means it's a fridge you can put anywhere in your kitchen that you want.
Give the fridge the exact look you want for your space
The whole point of Samsung going the bespoke route with its refrigerators is to allow consumers to take a ground-up approach in designing the appliance of their dreams. Equipping those devices with all the bells and whistles available is fine, but for many those features won't matter if the fridge itself is not also aesthetically pleasing.
Samsung thought of this factor too, and while customers can't bring their own specific designs to the Bespoke Refrigerator line, the brand has provided more than enough choices that shoppers really can make of their device what they want. To that end, Samsung is currently offering five different refrigerator door configurations among its bespoke offerings.
We've already covered one of those options in the 4-door French Door setup. Alongside that build, there's also a 4-door French door that fronts 2 doors up top, a slim long beverage tray in between and a bottom freezer. There's also a standard 3-door French setup with an upper compartment and bottom freezer only. On top of that, there's also a 2-door side-by-side arrangement, a more traditional 2-door top freezer setup, and a single door convertible model that can switch between being used as a refrigerator and a freezer.