5 Common Problems With Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung is a tech titan in both personal gadgets and home appliances, manufacturing everything from smartphones and earbuds to ACs, TVs, and washing machines. The company's appliances routinely feature modern aesthetics and smart connectivity, and its refrigerators are no exception. Samsung's fridge offerings cater to a wide customer base and include side-by-side models, three-door French Door designs, and four-door Flex refrigerators.

Although Samsung entered the refrigerator market decades after legacy brands, it introduced modern features like AI Vision Inside and Auto Open Door to compete with them. One automatically identifies and tracks the food items stored inside your appliance, while the other lets you open doors with voice commands or a touch. These smart additions are loaded in the brand's premium lineup, so you'll find even more cool features on a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator.

But despite the added convenience, persistent issues have bogged down many fridge models across Samsung's diverse lineup, provoking multiple class-action lawsuits against the company. When many users have the same or similar complaints, it points to severe engineering flaws in the product rather than one-off issues. In this article, we'll go over some common problems with Samsung refrigerators, how to troubleshoot them, and which problems warrant a closer look.