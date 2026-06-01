12 Electrical Mistakes You Don't Want To Make In Your Home

Your home's electrical system is one of the things that just works — until it doesn't. And when it goes wrong, you rarely get any indication or warning. Most people don't usually think much before plugging in an extra appliance to the socket or running an extension cord under the rug. But hiding behind drywall and inside little wall outlets is a complex electrical system that demands a healthy amount of care.

It is surprisingly easy to make electrical mistakes without realizing it. You may assume that following a YouTube video to fix a flickering light switch will save you money on an electrician. But the reality is that these everyday shortcuts, if not done right, can lead to issues you cannot imagine. The frustrating part is that most of the mistakes are avoidable, and you don't need to keep an electrician handy to fix them.

From overloaded outlets to sloppy wiring to forgotten extension cords behind the couch, the dangers are hidden in plain sight. Ignoring them means playing a dangerous game with your home's infrastructure. This list covers 12 of the most common electrical mistakes homeowners make.