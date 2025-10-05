3 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your Home's GFCI Outlets

There are 15 standardized types of domestic electrical outlet plugs in use worldwide. The standard North American outlet, for example, has two vertical slots and a round hole beneath them for grounding. And if you've ever been to Europe, you've probably noticed that they use Type C outlets, which have two round holes instead of the flat slots used in North America. The different holes and shapes in electrical outlets are each designed for a specific purpose, for compatibility with the region's voltage and current standards, and to provide safety.

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs) are essentially safety devices. They protect from electric shock by quickly shutting off power in the event of a ground fault. In practical terms, if a device comes in contact with water, the GFCI will cut the electricity almost instantly to prevent a potentially deadly shock. This is why GFCI outlets are commonly used in kitchens, laundry rooms, garages, basements, and outdoor — anywhere electrical devices or outlets could come into contact with water or moisture. This doesn't mean plugging a device into a GFCI outlet automatically makes your household safer. In fact, there are some devices you should never plug into your home's GFCI outlets.