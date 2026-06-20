What Does 'Ice Plus' Mean On An LG Refrigerator?
As well as being packed with features, many of LG's refrigerators and freezers get great reviews from outlets like Consumer Reports. The brand's latest and greatest fridge-freezers feature built-in ice makers with multiple modes, and to make the most of their capabilities, it's worth taking some time to get familiar with the various controls you have at your disposal. One button you might see on the control panel of your LG fridge-freezer is labelled "Ice Plus."
In order to activate the Ice Plus function, you might need to hold the button down for a few seconds. Once you do, the Ice Plus icon will illuminate to let you know the function is active. Turning on Ice Plus will temporarily increase the amount of ice that your fridge-freezer produces, making it great for events and parties. The increased ice production will last for 24 hours before it turns off automatically, but you can also manually turn it off by pressing the Ice Plus function again. LG says that activating Ice Plus boosts the icemaking rate by around 20%, and it'll also drop the temperature of the freezer compartment to its lowest setting.
Some LG fridge-freezers are available with a smart Ice Plus setting which automatically monitors the ice dispensing rate and can switch on Ice Plus mode to maintain a consistent supply of ice. To switch on this smart functionality, you'll need to use LG's companion smartphone app.
Some LG freezers may have ice dispensing issues
Although LG's fridge-freezers have a generally good reputation for reliability, they do suffer from a few common problems. Some of these issues involve the ice dispenser, but if you do notice any problems with your appliance's dispenser, there are a few things worth checking before you call in a professional.
If the ice maker isn't making ice, LG advises that you should check the position of the feeler arm and make sure it can move without being obstructed. According to the brand, if the feeler arm is pushed upwards, the ice maker will automatically shut off. If the ice maker is making less ice than it usually does, it's likely due to an issue with your water supply. In that case, it's worth checking if the supply valve is fully opened.
Although you might want to try out all of the features of your new fridge-freezer right away, some features can take a while to become available. After installation, the ice maker can take up to 24 hours to start dispensing ice, and if it's turned off, the ice maker might take 90 minutes before production resumes. While you're waiting for all the features to become available, you could take a minute to check out our guide to how icemakers actually work, so you'll know all about the tech behind the feature.