What Does 'Ice Plus' Mean On An LG Refrigerator?

As well as being packed with features, many of LG's refrigerators and freezers get great reviews from outlets like Consumer Reports. The brand's latest and greatest fridge-freezers feature built-in ice makers with multiple modes, and to make the most of their capabilities, it's worth taking some time to get familiar with the various controls you have at your disposal. One button you might see on the control panel of your LG fridge-freezer is labelled "Ice Plus."

In order to activate the Ice Plus function, you might need to hold the button down for a few seconds. Once you do, the Ice Plus icon will illuminate to let you know the function is active. Turning on Ice Plus will temporarily increase the amount of ice that your fridge-freezer produces, making it great for events and parties. The increased ice production will last for 24 hours before it turns off automatically, but you can also manually turn it off by pressing the Ice Plus function again. LG says that activating Ice Plus boosts the icemaking rate by around 20%, and it'll also drop the temperature of the freezer compartment to its lowest setting.

Some LG fridge-freezers are available with a smart Ice Plus setting which automatically monitors the ice dispensing rate and can switch on Ice Plus mode to maintain a consistent supply of ice. To switch on this smart functionality, you'll need to use LG's companion smartphone app.