In the first half of the 19th century, a Bostonian named Frederic Tudor started a business of harvesting ice from frozen natural reservoirs like ponds and storing them in ice houses. It was a lucrative business, expanding from the US and all the way to Hong Kong and Brazil. By the time Tudor departed the mortal plane, his ice business had pulled him a fortune worth around $200 million. Today, you can buy a countertop icemaker machine for $50 on Amazon, and a fancy refrigerator with a built-in icemaker for under a thousand dollars.

It's no longer a luxury, but more of a kitchen necessity. In refrigerators that offer a native icemaker capability, they come with a dedicated compartment that is constantly kept at a lower temperature and cycled periodically. The first three stages — filling the water, cooling, and freezing — work like your average freezer compartment. It's the additional fourth step of de-icing with dedicated hardware fitted inside the icemaker compartment that sets them apart.

After water is filled through a valve in the mold, It starts cooling while a thermostat keeps an eye on the temperature. Once the water solidifies after reaching a specific temperature, the cooling process is stopped and the harvesting system kicks into action. In icemaker units where the mold is made out of metallic parts (such as aluminum), a heating coil underneath warms up the ice mold, releasing the cubes into a tray or bucket. Only when it's emptied does the next ice-making cycle begins.