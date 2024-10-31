6 Of The Best Portable Ice Makers (According To Amazon Reviews)

There's nothing quite like a cold, refreshing beverage on a hot day. Even in the winter, a cool drink can counter the effects of being in heated environments. While many major refrigerator brands come with a built-in ice maker that filters water drawn from your main water line, consumers have been turning to portable alternatives. There was a spell in mid-2024 where you couldn't spend a few minutes on TikTok without being assaulted by ads or sponsored posts about portable ice makers. Whatever the reason for the sudden trend, it did highlight some of the perks of moving away from refrigerator ice.

One of the biggest benefits is right there in the title. If you're someone who hosts outdoor gatherings or loves to camp with a few conveniences, a portable ice maker can be invaluable. All you need to do is add water, plug it in, and wait as the compressor and fan turn it into ice. Depending on the model, you may be able to choose a size or decide between bullet or nugget ice, which have their own set of pros and cons to weigh, like the former melting slowly and the latter being soft and chewable.

If you're considering jumping on the portable ice maker bandwagon and taking control of the size and taste of your ice, we turned to Amazon to select seven of the best on the market. These highly-rated models are recommended by other consumers for delivering the best portable ice maker experience.

