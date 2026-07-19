What Does CF Mean On An Air Conditioner?

Cleaning the filter is a pretty painless process. All you have to do is pull the filter out, brush or vacuum the dust off, give it a rinse, let it dry, and put it back in. However, doing this does not always automatically clear the code. For example, on a Samsung, you also have to reset the reminder in the Options menu via the remote. There, you will find Filter Reset, and pressing it immediately wipes the code.

Meanwhile, on the TCL version, you are not "clearing" CF at all. Since this is a mode to pair the AC wirelessly, you call it up on purpose. On most units you tap Display on the remote six times, wait for eight to ten seconds, and listen for a double beep before CF pops up – though the exact method can shift between models.

Clean filter messages may show up in other ways depending on the brand, too. Case in point, Midea units ask you to clean the filters with CL instead. When things get worse, and it's time for a brand-new filter, that switches to nF.

Sometimes, an error code, usually in the E and P families, can mean trouble. These codes line up with some of the common problems with air conditioners you may have run into. E1 or E2 typically flags a temperature sensor acting up. Meanwhile, a P code means the drain pan filled up or a pressure switch tripped, though again, these vary by brand.