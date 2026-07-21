4 Pro Tips For Keeping Your Garage Cool In Extreme Summer Heat
Most Americans enjoy the luxury of air conditioning on hot summer days. Almost 90% of our homes use some form of air conditioning, and about two-thirds enjoy central air. It's always a relief to step inside on a hot, humid day, but few of us extend that cool air into our garage. These spaces are typically required to be separated from the rest of our living space by fire-rated walls, and connecting the garage to your home's HVAC system would likely violate fire code.
Many people use their garage as more than just a parking space. This extra square footage can be used as a workshop or crafting space, gym, storage space or even a home office. If you're simply storing boxes or lawn equipment in your garage, you may not mind when it warms up in the summer sun. But if you want to spend any amount of time in your garage, those high temps may be frustrating.
These large, uncooled spaces tend to heat up quickly. Some factors that can cause the temperature to rise even hotter and faster include garages that face the setting sun, are constructed from dark-colored materials, are not well-insulated or ventilated, or a combination of those factors. So, to alleviate that, here are four things you can do to cool the space beyond (and better than) simply cracking the garage door to make it more bearable until we're all complaining about the snow again!
Declutter
Fans or a window AC unit may be your first thought when you try to cool your garage, but if your space is cluttered with boxes, tools, toys and more, then first consider a garage sale. Those piles of stuff aren't just unsightly; they're restricting air flow and making it even warmer inside. Cross-ventilation can help keep a space cool, but stacks of boxes or furniture disrupt that air flow.
Cardboard can also retain heat, which is why it makes a good insulator. This is why some people use cardboard to cover their drafty windows in the winter. In the summer, however, all those boxes can absorb that heat and radiate it back into your garage. If you can, invest in some Amazon finds for organizing your garage and shelves for boxes and bins. Try to get as many items up off the floor as possible, and move any items that are blocking windows, doors, or vents. It may be a big job, but it will likely help keep your garage just a bit cooler.
Improve insulation
Many garage spaces aren't well-insulated — if they're insulated at all. Not only can this affect how hot your garage gets during the summer months, but it also means that adding air conditioning may not make as much improvement as you think. Even if you don't plan to cool the space, adding insulation is one of the ways you can upgrade your garage for year-round comfort. Insulation will help keep cool air in and keep the heat out. You can insulate much more than the walls as well. Consider adding insulation to the ceiling and garage doors. You can use foam panels or boards for easy installation. If you need a new garage door, consider a wood door, which is naturally insulating, or look at doors that have a heavy insulation rating.
Don't forget about the cracks around windows and door frames. Use Weatherstripping or caulk to seal them. Not only will your garage stay cooler (or warmer in the winter months), but those seals will help keep out the creepy crawlies as well.
Don't park you car in your garage
Parking is the intended purpose of a home garage, but this is one of the easiest steps you can take to keep the space cooler. Your car's engine is very warm and continues to radiate heat even after you shut off the ignition. If you plan to use your garage for other purposes right after you get home, as a home gym or a workshop, for example, you may want to park outside until you're finished. It will help keep the space cooler while you work, and you can move your vehicle into the garage afterward. By then, your car will have cooled down and shouldn't radiate as much heat, especially if you were able to park in the shade.
If you frequently use your garage for other activities, you may be tempted to park your car outside on a full-time basis. There are other considerations you should take into account before you make this decision, however. Parking in your garage will keep your car safe from theft, animal damage, and weather protection. That includes exposure to UV rays can accelerate paint and tire aging. Ultimately, your garage may not be the best option for your power tools, but it's an ideal spot for your car.
Stick with lighter exterior colors
This tip is only useful for those that are ready to buy a new home, are building a new home, or are remodeling the exterior of their current house, but it's still worth mentioning. Your entire home will generate less heat if you opt for lighter colors for the exterior walls and the roof. Neutral colors like white, gray, or tan are a great choice for siding. Dark colors absorb more sunlight and transfer that heat directly into your home, while lighter colors reflect the light and help keep your space cool.
In addition to insulating your garage door, you can also select a lighter color door and go with a design that doesn't have windows. While the aesthetics may be more pleasing, those windows allow sunlight into your garage and contribute to the heat. If you're buying or building a home and plan to spend a good amount of time in the garage, look for locations that offer shade. It's a simple technique, but it works.