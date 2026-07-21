4 Pro Tips For Keeping Your Garage Cool In Extreme Summer Heat

Most Americans enjoy the luxury of air conditioning on hot summer days. Almost 90% of our homes use some form of air conditioning, and about two-thirds enjoy central air. It's always a relief to step inside on a hot, humid day, but few of us extend that cool air into our garage. These spaces are typically required to be separated from the rest of our living space by fire-rated walls, and connecting the garage to your home's HVAC system would likely violate fire code.

Many people use their garage as more than just a parking space. This extra square footage can be used as a workshop or crafting space, gym, storage space or even a home office. If you're simply storing boxes or lawn equipment in your garage, you may not mind when it warms up in the summer sun. But if you want to spend any amount of time in your garage, those high temps may be frustrating.

These large, uncooled spaces tend to heat up quickly. Some factors that can cause the temperature to rise even hotter and faster include garages that face the setting sun, are constructed from dark-colored materials, are not well-insulated or ventilated, or a combination of those factors. So, to alleviate that, here are four things you can do to cool the space beyond (and better than) simply cracking the garage door to make it more bearable until we're all complaining about the snow again!