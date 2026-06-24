Can Cracking Your Garage Door Really Help Beat Summer Heat?

In order to keep bills down during the hottest months of summer, you could try any number of tips and tricks. The trouble is, some of the supposed hacks you'll see online simply don't work, while others like the Dollar Tree hack to cool your garage aren't as cost-effective as you might initially think. One common trick that plenty of people have heard of is to crack your garage door open during the hottest parts of the day to provide extra ventilation and stop heat buildup.

Unfortunately, this is another one of those tricks that experts say isn't as effective as it might seem. In a blog post, Jeffrey Sanford, owner of Indianapolis-based Garage Door Doctor, notes that cracking the garage door open won't allow much heat to escape, since hot air naturally rises. By creating an opening at the bottom of your garage door, you won't shift the hottest air that's trapped higher up in the garage, even if you might get some temporary respite from a gust of wind blowing through.

Leaving a garage door partially open can also give bugs an easy entry point into your garage, and if you leave the door unattended, it potentially allows intruders in too. If you're working in or near the immediate area of the garage, fully opening the garage door for a shorter period of time might be a better compromise. It should cool the space quicker by allowing a greater volume of air to escape, although it still leaves your garage at risk of being invaded by bugs.