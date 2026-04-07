7 Garage Upgrades That Might Not Be Worth The Money

The garage is a place in your home that experiences diverging usage needs. Many homeowners pile their nonessential stuff out in the garage, eventually allowing it to become overrun with all the things that don't really belong inside, a collection of outdoor gear like balls and bikes, and a smattering of tools. Others will fight that impulse and keep enough room in the center to park a car. Still others use the garage as a base of support for their home improvement projects, musical aspirations, or as a classic space to launch a side hustle into a fully-formed business idea.

No matter how you use your own garage, there's often an urge to upgrade some aspects of the multi-functional storage room attached to your home. Some are obvious for those who will spend even a moderate amount of time in the garage. Insulating the area if it wasn't done during construction helps keep it more comfortable, especially during the winter. Additional lighting is also a good point of focus. But plenty of high-impact upgrades can actually become a burden on your time and wallet. Numerous updates that work well in some garages ultimately become wasteful in others. I've personally lived with a garage space that has performed as a parking spot, dumping ground, and band practice area, to name a few (and more recently a detached shed that I've modernized into a storage and DIY workspace). Some of these updates I have personal experience with, while others fall naturally into a niche space that isn't going to be right for the average garage user.