This Dollar Tree Hack For A Cooler Garage Probably Works, But We'd Stick With The Pros' Way

Here at SlashGear, we're no strangers to loving a good garage hack, like using wall-mounted storage, mason jars, and labels. That said, we're not always convinced that all hacks are worth doing, like this garage door insulation hack from House Digest. Touted as a way to keep your garage from turning into a car-sized oven, it mentions using the Readi-Board White Foam Board from Dollar Tree as an expected solution. Meant for DIY crafting projects, they share that it's an easy way to get your garage a few degrees cooler during the blistering summer heat. In terms of material, polystyrene does have real insulation features that can definitely help do the job, plus you can easily cut it to your preferred dimensions. But, is it actually the best solution for the job? We're not entirely convinced.

In general, there are a few vital components to what makes a good hack. Because many people looking for hacks tend to want to avoid buying new products, they should also be more affordable, have other uses for your lifestyle, or be already readily available in your home. As much as possible, hacks also shouldn't require significantly more effort to use than the typical method. In this particular case, we've deduced that this garage cooling hack is not necessarily cheaper and requires more effort to install. So, unless you already have these foam boards lying around your home or workspace from other projects, here's why we think you should reconsider buying them.