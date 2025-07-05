This Dollar Tree Hack For A Cooler Garage Probably Works, But We'd Stick With The Pros' Way
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Here at SlashGear, we're no strangers to loving a good garage hack, like using wall-mounted storage, mason jars, and labels. That said, we're not always convinced that all hacks are worth doing, like this garage door insulation hack from House Digest. Touted as a way to keep your garage from turning into a car-sized oven, it mentions using the Readi-Board White Foam Board from Dollar Tree as an expected solution. Meant for DIY crafting projects, they share that it's an easy way to get your garage a few degrees cooler during the blistering summer heat. In terms of material, polystyrene does have real insulation features that can definitely help do the job, plus you can easily cut it to your preferred dimensions. But, is it actually the best solution for the job? We're not entirely convinced.
In general, there are a few vital components to what makes a good hack. Because many people looking for hacks tend to want to avoid buying new products, they should also be more affordable, have other uses for your lifestyle, or be already readily available in your home. As much as possible, hacks also shouldn't require significantly more effort to use than the typical method. In this particular case, we've deduced that this garage cooling hack is not necessarily cheaper and requires more effort to install. So, unless you already have these foam boards lying around your home or workspace from other projects, here's why we think you should reconsider buying them.
Why this Dollar Tree Hack isn't exactly cheaper
According to OGD, a two-car garage door is 7 ft by 16 ft, which is about 112 sq. ft in area. Knowing this, we can make a rough estimate of the cost of adding insulation to your door when using the Dollar Tree foam board and regular foam insulation. Measuring 20 in x 30 in., the Readi-Board White Foam Board covers about 4.17 sq. ft per board. What this means is that to be able to fully insulate an entire two-door garage door, you're looking at buying at least 27 boards (26.8 to be exact, but you can't really buy a 0.8 board). Priced at $1.25 each, you can expect to spend at least $33.75 if you plan to go with this option.
On the other hand, the 10 ft x 16 ft. SmartSHIELD Reflective Insulation Roll retails for only $14.95, which is less than half the price for more coverage. Plus, you even have an extra 48 sq. ft. of foam left for other projects or repairs in the future. Unlike the Dollar Tree foam board that is meant for crafting, the SmartSHIELD option also doesn't have paper on both sides that may need to be removed, which can impact your overall installation time. Either way, there are other costs that may still come into play that you may not have considered, such as the adhesives that will help you stick it onto the garage door, like duct tape.
Highly-rated garage door insulation kits
On the Dollar Tree website, the Readi-Board White Foam Board has an average rating of 3.5 stars from 90+ reviewers, which isn't very promising. However, it's important to note that people were rating it with its function as a craft material and not as an insulating one. But, with the same line of thinking, you aren't going to see any practical feedback from actual people on its use for your garage. But if you have a little more budget and you're looking for options that have more meaningful reviews, here are some top-rated garage door insulation kits on Amazon.
Priced at $117.76, over 3,700+ reviewers have given the US Energy Products' 18ft x 8ft NASA TECH White Reflective Foam Core an estimated 4.3 stars. Apart from keeping your garage cool, it's also designed to manage the elements with weatherproofing and fire resistance. Out of the box, it includes all the tools you need to get started, such as the double-sided tape and squeegee, so there are no unexpected expenses. Plus, since it's made in the United States, it's also designed to meet the necessary fire codes. But for a cheaper option, the under $70 Reach Barrier Garage Door Insulation Kit is also pretty well-regarded, with more than 4,200 people rating it around 4.3 stars. Not to mention, with the savings you get from buying a proper foam, you can invest in other neat ways to cool down your garage instead, like these Harbor Freight fans.