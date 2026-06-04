5 Amazon Finds That Are Great For Organizing Your Garage
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The garage can be a place of great inspiration and action. There's the garage band to consider, and the mythical startup that often takes its early shape in the garage. Homeowners with these semi-exterior work and storage spaces also frequently use the room as a staging ground for DIY projects, household chores, and much more. A garage can be a workshop for upgrading a project car, or a launching point for children's weekend and summer fun in the outdoor environment beyond its raised door.
While the garage can serve as a foundation for many exciting things, it often becomes a dumping ground for things that don't really have a home inside the house. More than half of Americans with a garage are "unsatisfied" with how theirs is organized, according to a 2022 press release by Craftsman. The toolmaker's survey also found that clutter is common in garages, but even those who routinely use theirs tend to use the space for DIY projects (53% of U.S. adults). Regardless of the aims you're trying to achieve with your garage floorspace, it's clear that some crucial organizational structure is necessary. Decluttering so that you can walk through the space and perhaps even use it more effectively to support your family's lifestyle needs can become a point of pride while taking some of the mental strain off your shoulders. Constantly digging through piles to find something is draining, but these five Amazon finds can make garage organization a bit easier.
Jusgym 4-by-8-Foot Overhead Storage Rack
The Jusgym 4-by-8-Foot Overhead Storage Rack features an adjustable height ranging from 26 to 40 inches, making it an overhead rack that can serve in many different garage environments. The rack is also available in a range of sizes and configurations, from the smallest 3.8-by-3.8-foot option up to this model, the largest available. It can be found on Amazon for $156 and has received over 200 buyer reviews. It's from one of the strangely named Amazon sellers, but user ratings largely seem to be legitimate and positive. The rack features a wire-mesh floor to give users a bit of visibility from below, and it's made of alloy steel with a black, rust-resistant powder coating. It connects to the ceiling via six hanging arms, each with a wide foot to secure the rack. Nine crossbeams also support the panel to help keep it stable under even heavy loads.
An overhead storage rack like this helps deliver significantly more organizational space in a part of the garage that would otherwise be dead air that isn't used. Installing one or two of these in the corners or on one side of your garage can give you additional shelving space that serves as a middle step between attic storage and the main shelving area in your garage. This can be ideal for seasonal equipment, luggage, or even sporting gear.
Ultrawall Wall Mount Lumber Organizer Rack
Most home improvers will recognize the value of an installation like the Ultrawall Wall Mount Lumber Organizer Rack right away. There's the obvious feeling of more space in the garage that comes from using wall-mounted storage. But beyond that, practically everyone who prides themselves on handling home improvement tasks without calling in a professional, whenever possible, of course, will have an ever-changing pile of off-cuts. Homeowners who dabble in the occasional building project or small woodworking projects aren't likely to buy and store full boards in excess, but they do tend to save remaining pieces from old builds with the intention of using these random pieces of lumber in the future. If you don't have a dedicated solution to efficiently store these off-cuts, they can quickly grow into an unruly pile that takes up a heap of space and can limit storage and access requirements to other parts of your garage.
This four-pack of lumber organizer shelves is available at Amazon for $45. Each racking element features three arms, and they can be set at any distance you determine necessary along the wall. With two or more installed levels with each other, the rack creates easy access shelving to store leftover lumber from prior jobs up on the wall. This moves your unruly pile of spares out of a corner or off the ground for easier access, and it allows you to reclaim some of your essential garage space in the process.
LBT 66-Inch Wall Mounted Garage Tool Organizer with Adjustable Hooks
Plenty of homeowners looking to improve the flow in their garage can install something like the LBT 66-Inch Wall Mounted Garage Tool Organizer with Adjustable Hooks along one of the walls in this space to immediately relieve some of the pressure. Tool users who do a lot of gardening and landscaping work will frequently have a wide range of long-handled tools. These include things like shovels, rakes, and even power tools like hedge trimmers or brush cutters. These kinds of tools can be difficult to store without the appropriate accessories, and a wall-mounted organizer does just that.
This wall-mounted organizational element features adjustable hooks that allow you to position each one in just the right space for your unique set of brooms, rakes, and other gear. The organizer can support up to 720 pounds of equipment, placing its maximum load almost certainly far above the weight you'll actually place within its hooks. It's made of alloy steel and comes with 10 hooks in total. The unit is available in three sizes, with the 66-inch model in the middle. This one is available from Amazon for $60, and an even larger 99-inch alternative can be had for $86.
HORUSDY Wall Mounted Small Parts Storage Bin Rack
Wall-mounted equipment plays a key role in any kind of effort to reclaim space in your garage. Sometimes this means large storage components or modular and adjustable elements like a pegboard or French cleat system (a robust garage upgrade, but one that might not be worth the money), but other wall-mounted storage that can pack a big punch is smaller and simpler. The HORUSDY Wall Mounted Small Parts Storage Bin Rack is available at Amazon for $27. It features 30 bins in total that link up with a pegboard-style backing plate. Each one is removable, and the whole system offers customizable layout options to put each bin exactly where you want it to rest. The bins come in two sizes, with 18 small compartments and 12 large ones. They also fall into three color categories, which can make this a nice addition to a children's toy setup, as well.
In its garage-centric format, the plastic bins offer a great option for storing and separating small parts. The larger bins may be useful for small hand tools and other accessories, such as sanding discs and a range of specialty drill bits. Small bins can make a nice accompaniment for screws, nuts, bolts, and other components that tend to get collected in an active garage setting.
LUMAMU Rolling Garage Sports Equipment Organizer
The LUMAMU Rolling Garage Sports Equipment Organizer is a segmented storage organizer sitting on wheels. It features a range of different-sized shelves and bins in its construction, serving as an ideal option for all kinds of children's equipment and other assorted items that tend to live in the garage. The storage rack can be a great choice for those looking to organize sporting goods like padding, bats or sticks, and balls. The organizer is built with a wire mesh style layout throughout its design, and it includes a set of removable hooks to keep things like helmets, bags, and other gear alongside the items they augment, such as roller skates, hockey sticks, or skateboards.
The rack is finished with a powder-coated exterior for added durability, and the basket elements are removable to increase vertical capacity in the bottom bins, supporting items like golf bags or niche gear like a snowboard. The wheels allow this storage rack to be moved around at will, meaning it's also possible to just roll the whole thing out of the garage when a summer day begs children to head outside for a lengthy session of play. Keeping all your similar equipment together in a mobile rack like this makes it easy to find everything to kickstart a game at a moment's notice.
How we chose these products
All of these storage solutions can help provide a major boost to the organization of your garage, limiting clutter and grouping categories of things typically found in the space together for easier access and less searching. Each one of these products has been rated by at least 100 buyers on Amazon, and each one has a 4.2-star average rating (out of 5) or better.