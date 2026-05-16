6 Small Things You Can Do To Make Your Garage Feel Bigger Than It Is

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Having a small garage can be a bit of a pain, especially if you intend to use it to its full potential. You need enough space to park so you can open your doors without bumping into walls and loose items, store stuff you want to keep away from the house or use sparingly, and if you're a bit handy, work on some passion projects in your free time. Your space considerations can change depending on the type of car you drive, too. A compact sedan won't give you as much trouble in this regard as a large SUV, but you should have wiggle room to go about your business regardless of car size.

If you're at a loss for how best to organize your garage to optimize storage, you're not alone. 36% of garages in America are so cluttered that owners no longer park cars in them, according to CRAFTSMAN. The same survey also hints at a possible solution: 90% of respondents said that organization can make a small garage appear larger. Clearly, although you can't change your garage's dimensions, proper storage goes a long way to solving space headaches down the road.

So, what can you do to tidy up your garage and make it look (and feel) bigger than it is? To solve this riddle, we've listed six tasks to help you organize your space effectively.