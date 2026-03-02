Home Depot Is Selling A Heavy-Duty Five-Tier Garage Shelving Unit For $30

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a DIYer, you might be shopping for some handy gadgets at Home Depot to upgrade your garage. But don't just think about power tools and equipment, as storage is important as well. After all, you don't need items cluttering your worktable, or worse yet, your floor. You could try the Karl Home Heavy Duty Steel Freestanding Garage Storage Unit at Home Depot, which might be a good solution for you.

This unit retails for $30.53 and comes in silver (you can also get it in black, but that costs more). It has five wire mesh shelves for easy storage, and each shelf can hold 110 pounds. There are five adjustable heights so you can set them where you need them. The shelves are 11.42-inches deep, while the unit itself is 59-inches tall and 21.3-inches wide. This storage unit weighs just under 11 pounds and is built with carbon steel and polypropylene for a sturdy construction. Plus, you don't need any tools to put it together.

The storage unit has a few different configurations to suit your needs, and you could use it for something besides organizing the tools in your garage. For example, this unit would be an easy way to help redesign your kitchen, especially if you have a wall with an outlet, for a microwave or other small appliances. Or you could use it in other parts of your home as well where you might need some additional organization.