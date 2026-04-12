4 Things You Should Always Keep When Decluttering Your Garage

Garages usually start out holding cars, bikes, motorcycles, maybe a workbench, a few tools, and some storage. But over time, they often become a convenient place to stash all manner of items "just for now." For a lot of people, out of sight quickly becomes out of mind and, before long, "just for now" stretches into months or even years. Before you know it, the garage is packed with things you barely think about anymore.

It's usually at this point that the urge to declutter kicks in. You look around and realize you need more room, less mess, and a space where you can actually find what you need without digging through piles of dusty boxes. But clearing out the garage is not always as simple as throwing away everything that looks old or unused.

Sure, some things obviously need to leave your garage, especially anything expired or broken beyond repair. But among the pile, you may also come across some items that seem pointless until the day you need them for an odd repair, a seasonal task, or even an emergency. Imagine throwing out an old power tool, only for the newer one to break down. So, before you start filling trash bags, here are some of the items you may want to hold on to.