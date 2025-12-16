Why New Appliances Break So Fast, From Someone Who Fixes Them

As prices skyrocket, one would expect the quality of the things we buy to increase. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. Everything from clothing to furniture seems a pale imitation of what was on the market decades ago. Today's products feel like they're made just to break down, with longevity becoming a thing of the past. In many instances, it seems that major appliances have become casualties, even as their prices continue to go up. Of all things to decline in quality, why have products like microwaves, stoves, and washing machines, which really should be built to last, become victims of this trend? As it turns out, there's a reason behind the constant failure of modern appliances.

Take it from Bens Appliances and Junk on YouTube, which specializes in appliance repair: there are multiple reasons why modern appliances appear to break down quickly. For one, they're more complex, with more parts and mechanisms that can suddenly break. Secondly, the companies behind them design them in such a way as to reduce the likelihood that they'll break down during the warranty period, at the expense of the overall lifespan. This is intended to maintain margins by reducing profit-consuming warranty repair costs and selling more models.

Evolving government regulations also play a role by changing how and with what materials products can legally be made. The reliance on fragile electromechanical components — like some of the pretty useless tech in modern appliances – doesn't help either. Not to mention, people keep buying, so nothing changes. While some of these factors could fall by the wayside, the fact is that most, if not all, are likely to stay. So, as a consumer, what can you do to make your appliances last despite everything working against them?