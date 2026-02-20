5 Of The Worst Places To Store Your Power Tools (And Why)

Power tools can be very costly; for example, DeWalt's priciest models aren't cheap. Thieves know this, and they're on the hunt for work trucks and vans. In February 2025, British builder Stephen Baker recounted a serious theft to the BBC. "It took them 22 seconds to get into the van, four-and-a-half minutes to empty it," said Baker, who lost £15,000 worth of tools (approximately $11,000).

This is why measures such as installing slamlocks (which instantly lock the doors as you close them to prevent quick thefts between jobs) and not keeping your tools in the back while parked up for the night, which could be a stressful insurance claim or a devastating financial hit.

Even without the theft risk, there are good reasons to avoid storing power tools in your vehicle. Depending on where you live and the time of year, there's a considerable danger of exposing your tools to unstable temperatures. Items with Li-Ion batteries typically warn users not to let them overheat. So, if you store tool batteries in a hot car, you risk seriously impacting their capacity or even causing them to catch fire through thermal runaway. It's best to adhere to the manufacturer's instructions and maintain recommended temperature levels. The batteries themselves can be stored indoors to lessen that risk.