What's The Most Expensive Power Tool DeWalt Makes?
Throughout its time as one of the premier brands in power tools, DeWalt has become known for several things. The brand strives to deliver quality, with its tools equipped to handle hard, sustained use. DeWalt is also synonymous with selection, with an assortment of power tools that cover basically any job. Of course, it is worth noting that there are some important things to consider before buying into the DeWalt brand. First and foremost is the fact that, for all the good the brand works to bring to customers, there can be a high financial barrier to entry.
As strong as DeWalt's products may be, its power tool offerings, from top to bottom, can be expensive. In fact, if one looks at the high end of what it has to offer, the price tags can reach dramatic sizes. At the time of this writing, the most expensive DeWalt handheld power tool is the 60V MAX 6 3/8-inch core drill kit. As the name implies, it includes a cordless core drill along with two 20V/60V MAX Flexvolt 15Ah batteries, a charger, and more for a whopping price of $3,399 — an amount of money that could build a small DeWalt arsenal and then some. The cost varies in other stores, but it's more than $ 3,000 everywhere.
As one would hope, this kit's over $3,000 price isn't pure corporate price gouging. For all that's included, from the physical items to their performance, that cost makes some sense.
Why DeWalt's core drill kit is so pricey
No matter how you slice it, $3,399 is no small amount of money to spend on a single DeWalt tool and some batteries. Naturally, before spending that much, it's good to know what you're getting for it. The star of the show is the 60V MAX core drill, capable of drilling holes in concrete up to 6 3/8 inches. It boasts a three-speed gear selector for optimal performance, an anti-rotation system to minimize excessive movement, and an adjustable handle for improved grip, to name some key features. The kit also includes a wireless remote for the drill for water management jobs, along with one core bit reducer, a 36mm wrench, a 41mm wrench, and a storage box.
Meanwhile, the batteries are another subject entirely. Both are 20V/60V MAX Flexvolt — not Flexvolt Advantage, which is related but different –15 Ah batteries, so not only will they serve this core drill fine, but they'll also work in both 20 and 60-volt DeWalt tools you may have. It should be noted that one such battery costs $419, so the two included significantly contribute to the final cost of the kit. As for the charger, which is a $149 piece on its own, it's capable of charging your batteries in approximately 45 minutes.
DeWalt includes a decent amount of bells and whistles in its 60V MAX 6 3/8-inch core drill kit, seemingly packing in value on both the performance and piece count fronts. Of course, the matter of whether such a massive purchase is worth it for you is entirely yours to decide.