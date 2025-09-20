What's The Most Expensive Power Tool DeWalt Makes?

Throughout its time as one of the premier brands in power tools, DeWalt has become known for several things. The brand strives to deliver quality, with its tools equipped to handle hard, sustained use. DeWalt is also synonymous with selection, with an assortment of power tools that cover basically any job. Of course, it is worth noting that there are some important things to consider before buying into the DeWalt brand. First and foremost is the fact that, for all the good the brand works to bring to customers, there can be a high financial barrier to entry.

As strong as DeWalt's products may be, its power tool offerings, from top to bottom, can be expensive. In fact, if one looks at the high end of what it has to offer, the price tags can reach dramatic sizes. At the time of this writing, the most expensive DeWalt handheld power tool is the 60V MAX 6 3/8-inch core drill kit. As the name implies, it includes a cordless core drill along with two 20V/60V MAX Flexvolt 15Ah batteries, a charger, and more for a whopping price of $3,399 — an amount of money that could build a small DeWalt arsenal and then some. The cost varies in other stores, but it's more than $ 3,000 everywhere.

As one would hope, this kit's over $3,000 price isn't pure corporate price gouging. For all that's included, from the physical items to their performance, that cost makes some sense.